Rahul Not First Gandhi To Be Disqualified From Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi has now become the second member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to be disqualified as a Member of Parliament after being found guilty in a criminal defamation case. Rahul was convicted by a Surat court on March 23 for his statement "all thieves have Modi surname" that he delivered during an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019.

A case was filed against him by former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under Section 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the IPC. The court sentenced the former Wayanad MP to two years of imprisonment and imposed a Rs 15,000 fine. While he has not been imprisoned since he received bail to challenge the verdict at a higher court within 30 days, his Lok Sabha membership has been cancelled under provisions of Article 102 (1) under section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Rahul Gandhi - Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala - disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha following his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/SQ1xzRZAot — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Rahul is now the second member of his family after his grandmother and former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi to have his membership revoked following his conviction.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified, joins Indira Gandhi on list

While the most striking similarity between the two is their disqualification as MP, the implications of it were much more serious in Indira's case. Her conviction resulted in the imposition of Emergency in 1975.

It all began with Indira winning Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the 1971 elections after defeating Raj Narain. While the victory was convincing, Narain accused Indira of being involved in electoral malpractices as she allegedly made a government servant Yashpal Kapoor carry out her personal and election-related jobs.

The matter went to Allahabad High Court where justice Jagmohanlal Sinha gave his verdict, disqualifying Indira for the alleged electoral malpractices on June 12, 1975. The former PM was debarred from holding any elected post under the same Representative of Peoples Act and the decision soon saw the imposition of emergency on June 25 of the same year.

Hundreds of opposition leaders were jailed and basic media and fundamental rights were suspended during the emergency that lasted 21 months and ended on March 21, 1977.