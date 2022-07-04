Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, CPM Of 'dividing Our Society', Says 'will Fight Tooth & Nail'

Rahul Gandhi, on the third day of his Wayanad visit, attacked the BJP and CPI (M) and accused them of 'dividing the society' with violence and hatred. The Wayanad MP further promised the people of his constituency that he will fight both, the Central and state governments, to make sure their 'anti-people policies' do not succeed.

The Congress leader made the comments on a social media post where he also resolved to raise his voice against the buffer zone issue in the state, referring to the Supreme Court verdict to create a one-km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around all wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, which witnessed heated arguments in the assembly.

"The BJP at the Centre and the CPI(M) in Kerala are employing the tools of anger, violence, hatred, and distraction to divide our society in order to further their vested agendas. We have to stand united against these attacks," he wrote on Facebook.

"We will fight these governments tooth and nail to ensure their anti-people policies, like the buffer zone issue, do not succeed," he added.

'Pinarayi Vijayan has connections with BJP'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 2 accused the Kerala Chief Minister of 'having connections' with the BJP, citing that as a reason why he doesn't come under the direct line of attack of the Central government. The former Congresss President termed his deposition before the ED as a 'medal' and said, "When I was interrogated for 5 days, I wondered why they interrogated for 5 days and not for 10 days...I view my 5 days of interrogation as a medal. I hope they'll do it again," he said while attacking the CPI(M) government in Kerala.

A week preceding Rahul Gandhi's arrival, his office was vandalised by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), in Kalpetta on June 24. The Congress had then alleged CM Pinarayi Vijayan was well-aware of the attack beforehand.

SC verdict on the Buffer zone issue triggered the attack

The SFI attack was allegedly against the 'inaction' of Rahul Gandhi to take steps on the buffer zone issue.

It's important to note, that after the SC verdict, an area of one km around the protected forests would come under the no-inhabitation rule. The people's objection to this rule comes from the fact that 13 out of the 14 districts of Kerala have forest areas and the implementation of the rule will lead to a huge chunk of the population leaving their properties, land as they come under the no-habitation Eco-Sensitive Zone.