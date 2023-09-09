Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Government Of 'hiding Poor' Ahead Of G20 Summit

Congress’ incessant attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government continues as India hosts G20 Summit in the national capital beginning from Saturday, September 9. The former Congress chief and Wayanad MP in a new jibe against the Modi government has accused it of hiding poor people and animals from the guests.

On the first day of the G20 summit, September 9, Gandhi said in a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) that the government is hiding the poor people and animals so as to keep them away from the sight of guests arriving in the national capital to attend the G20 meeting. “GOI is hiding our poor people and animals. There is no need to hide India’s reality from our guests,” said Gandhi in his post.

Rahul Gandhi's statements came against the backdrop of a recent report which claimed that the Government of India was clearing slums in Coolie Camp in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar because of the G20 Summit. However, the Press Information Bureau later fact-checked it saying that the anti-encroachment drive was undertaken as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour to Europe where he has interacted with several parliamentarians. He has held closed door meetings with the leaders. He has also interacted with international media at the Press Club in Belgium where he mounted an attack on the Narendra Modi government and voiced his concerns over not inviting Kharge to the dinner. He accused the ruling government of looking away from 60% of the population of India.

The G20 summit has become a flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress party. Beginning with the G20 dinner invite featuring President of Bharat instead of customary title President of India, the grand old party has accused the BJP of acting in panic after being scared from the successful meeting of Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai. The war of words continued as the Congress party expressed disappointment over not inviting Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to the G20 dinner beijing hosted by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.