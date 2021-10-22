Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Doublespeak Over Trade Deficit With China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of "doublespeak" over claims of an increase in the trade deficit with China and labelled the "Made in India" slogan "jumla" (rhetoric). Gandhi tweeted, citing a media report, "The Usual Doublespeak. #MadeInIndia #Jumla."

Gandhi's statements come after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla highlighted on Thursday that, despite growing trade volume between the two neighbours, the trade deficit has grown and the imbalance has deepened. Speaking at a seminar on "Leveraging China's Economy," Shringla expressed concern about the trade imbalance, which has been steadily growing despite increased trade volume.

Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla on India-China relations

"Our trade deficit concerns are two-fold - the first is the actual size of the deficit. The trade deficit for the nine months period stood at USD 47 billion. This is the largest trade deficit we have with any country. Second, is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening," said Shringla. "We have highlighted that widening deficit and increase in trade barriers are issues of concern. These have been regularly flagged at the highest level, most recently at the 2nd Informal Summit between our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Chinese President (Xi Jinping) in Chennai in 2019," he added.

"Our trade deficit concerns are two-fold - the first is the actual size of the deficit. The trade deficit for the nine months period stood at USD 47 billion. This is the largest trade deficit we have with any country. Second, is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening," said Shringla. "We have highlighted that widening deficit and increase in trade barriers are issues of concern. These have been regularly flagged at the highest level, most recently at the 2nd Informal Summit between our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Chinese President (Xi Jinping) in Chennai in 2019," he added.

The Foreign Secretary added that bilateral relations had typically followed a favourable trajectory since 1988 when we re-established contacts at the highest level, and that advancement of ties was clearly contingent on maintaining peace and quiet.

Recalling the re-establishment and advancement of bilateral relations in 1988, the Foreign Secretary stated that India remains committed to other nations, including China, in terms of putting trade relationships on a more sustainable footing and raising these issues with the Chinese counterpart on all appropriate occasions.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI