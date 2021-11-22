Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre Of 'Loot'; Alleges Corruption In 'Jan Dhan' Accounts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central Government on Monday, citing a media report, over suspected corruption in the transfer of funds in Jan Dhan accounts. According to media reports, the State Bank of India withdrew Rs 164 crore from Jan Dhan account holders. A study conducted by IIT Bombay was cited in the report.

According to the media report, the bank collected a total of Rs 254 crore from Jan Dhan account users for transactions via UPI and Rupay card between 2017 and September 2020. During this time, the bank got Rs 17.70 from each account user.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, 'Who is taking people's (jan) money (dhan)?'

Congress launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan

Congress decided earlier this month to run a nationwide mass awareness campaign, Jan Jagran Abhiyan, to expose the Centre's "anti-poor" policies between November 14 and November 29, according to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal during a news conference on 10 November.

BJP Alleges Congress Corruption

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party also took a dig at Congress when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra dubbed the party 'I Need Commission' (INC) in response to the recent French news source Mediapart exposé on the commissions paid to middleman Sushen Gupta in the Rafale deal. Urging Rahul Gandhi to respond to the UPA-era scam, he said that the arrangement included an 'agreement of commissions' worth 40% of the contract. While it was unclear whether the CBI was looking into the 'middleman' payments in the Rafale contract, Sushen Gupta was already under investigation by the ED for the AgustaWestland fraud, according to Patra.

Following the French investigative magazine Mediapart's expose of alleged kickbacks during the UPA government's Rafale negotiations, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that "every corruption scandal will be exposed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, and whoever is the culprit will not be spared." According to a report released earlier this month by Mediapart, alleged falsified invoices allowed French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros in hidden commissions to a middleman between 2007 and 2012. According to the report, the CBI and ED have possessed documentation of these illegal payments since 2018, but have not investigated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI