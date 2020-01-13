Joblessness & Economic Strength Are Main Issues: Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Of Distraction

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distracting the attention of the people from his alleged mishandling of the economy. He was speaking in the context of the buzz around the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Maintaining that there was a feeling of “anger and fear” among large sections of the Indian society, he alleged that the PM had destroyed the economy. Moreover, Gandhi claimed that PM Modi was using the police to throttle the voice of students.

Rahul Gandhi opined, “There is a feeling of anger and fear among the students, in the weaker sections, in the farmers. The reason this fear exists is because there is a complete failure on the economic front and on the employment front. The opportunity that India had has been lost. We are busy discussing everything except the main issue, which is joblessness and our economic strength. This has been destroyed by Mr. Narendra Modi- Demonetisation part 1 and part 2. Instead of addressing this, instead of going to the students of India and saying listen- This is what I am going to do. This is how I am going to give you jobs. This is how I am going to set the economy right. He is doing the biggest disservice to this nation by dividing this nation and distracting the attention of people.”

He added, “This is not going to help our country. Mr. Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the students of these universities and tell them why the Indian economy has become a disaster, why we have the highest unemployment in 50 years. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister does not have the guts to do this. He crushes them using the police.”

The meeting of opposition parties

Earlier in the day, leaders of several opposition parties attended a meeting convened by the Congress to corner the Centre over the CAA and the NRC. However, prominent regional parties such as BSP, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, and DMK skipped the meeting casting a cloud over the claim of opposition unity. The opposition parties gave a clarion call to the citizens to mobilise on January 23, 26 and 30 against the CAA and NRC with the motto of ‘Save Country, Save Democracy, Save Constitution’.

