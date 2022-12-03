Rahul Gandhi Accuses RSS & BJP Of 'insulting' Goddess Sita; Here's Smriti Irani's Retort

Addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused RSS and BJP of insulting Goddess Sita. He buttressed his point by citing the alleged reluctance of RSS and BJP leaders to say 'Jai Siya Ram'. Gandhi also claimed that no woman can be a part of the RSS. The fresh attack on the saffron party comes days ahead of the polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election.

Rahul Gandhi alleged, "BJP leaders say 'Jai Shri Ram' but why don't they ever say 'Jai Siya Ram'? RSS and BJP leaders don't live their life with the same sentiment as Lord Ram. Ram didn't do injustice to anyone. Ram brought society together. Ram respected everyone. Lord Ram helped farmers, labourers and traders. RSS and BJP leaders don't adopt his way of life. They can't say 'Jai Siya Ram' as there is not even one woman in their organization."

He added, "Sita cannot come to their organization. They removed Sita. A Pandit in Madhya Pradesh told me this. So I want to tell my RSS friends- use all three- 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Jai Siya Ram' and 'Hey Ram'. Don't insult Sita Ji."

सीता के बिना भगवान राम का नाम अधूरा है - वो एक ही हैं इसीलिए हम 'जय सियाराम' कहते हैं।



भगवान राम सीता जी के लिए लड़े। हम जय सिया राम जपते हैं और महिलाओं को सीता का स्वरूप मान उनका आदर करते हैं।



जय सिया राम 🙏



Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Smriti Irani who beat Rahul Gandhi in the Congress bastion of Amethi in the 2019 General election cried foul over the aforesaid remarks. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV while participating in a roadshow for the Gujarat polls, she mocked the Wayanad MP for suddenly taking an 'interest' in Hinduism. She also questioned Gandhi's locus standi of preaching BJP on Lord Ram as the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government had questioned his existence in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in 2007.

Smriti Irani asserted, "It is better if the person who is walking in the Yatra with the killers of cow, who gave 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and supporters of David Headley does not define Sanatan Dharma. The person who wears Janeu over court can never understand Sanatan Dharma. I am happy that despite having a Parsi father and a Christian mother, he is taking an interest in Sanatan Dharma."

"It is sad he is linking his politics of frustration to Sanatan Dharma. It will be good if he doesn't view our God in such a narrow manner. It is also laughable that the person whose family refuted the existence of Lord Ram in an affidavit is teaching us about Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram," she elaborated. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra quipped that Gandhi's knowledge is limited to the nursery rhyme 'Baa Baa Black Sheep'. Moreover, he claimed that the 'Shri' in 'Jai Shri Ram' is used for Goddess Sita and Lakshmi.