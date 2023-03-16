Rahul Gandhi Adamant On Remarks Made In UK, Says 'Didn’t Speak Anything Anti-India'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cleared his stance on the anti-India remarks that he made in London, UK. While entering Parliament to attend the second leg of the budget session, he mentioned that he hasn't spoken about anything that is against India and he is ready to speak in Parliament if he's allowed to do so.

He said, "I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in the London seminar). If they will allow I will speak inside Parliament." The Congress leader, who remained absent in the last few days of parliament proceedings, came back today amid massive protest by the ruling BJP seeking an apology from the Wayanad MP over his 'Anti-India remarks in the UK.' He went on his UK trip on February 28 and extended it longer than expected.

Rahul Gandhi's anti-India rant

Concluding his UK trip, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made several controversial statements. He touched upon Pegasus row, democracy in India, and the Pulwama attack, among others topics. While commenting on the Democracy of India at an event in the UK, he mentioned, "The reason the Bharat Jodo Yatra became necessary is the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack. The media, the institutional frameworks, judiciary, Parliament is all under attack and we were finding it very difficult to put the voice of the people through the normal channels," PTI reported.

Raking up the Pegasus issue, he mentioned, "A large number of political leaders in India had Pegasus on their phones." He also claimed that intelligence officials asked him to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

The Congress leader also attempted to insult the Pulwama martyrs by refusing to call it a terror attack, which took the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. While delivering his speech at Cambridge, he called the terrorist a 'car bomber' implying that it was a car blast and not a terror attack. The Congress MP didn’t stop at this and went on to take a dig at India’s democratic structure.

Following the anti-India remarks made by the Congress leader in the UK, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi. Due to constant demands by the BJP for an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Congress' demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the parliament failed to transact any business on the days of its proceedings. The verbal clash between the ruling and opposition leaders has rocked both houses. As a result, the parliament was adjourned today till 2 pm, for the third consecutive day.