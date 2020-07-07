Rahul Gandhi Alleges Mismanagement Of Economy, Predicts Ruin For Millions Of Families

On Tuesday, July 7, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government had mismanaged the country's economy amid the COVID-19 crisis. Describing this as a "tragedy", he claimed that the condition of the economy would destroy millions of families. At the same time, Gandhi asserted that such a catastrophe shall not be accepted silently. Writing on Twitter, Gandhi referred to the Department of Macroeconomic Affairs' report predicting that India's economic growth is likely to contract 4.5% in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The former Congress president also cited a survey conducted by the researchers at the University of Chicago and the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy to buttress his claim. After nearly 6000 households were surveyed across 27 states in April, the researchers found that 84% of the households reported a decline in incomes coinciding with a spike in joblessness and a drop in labour force participation. It added that the lower middle class has been badly affected and rural households were hit worse than urban households. Additionally, Gandhi relied on the research published by the UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research which estimated that India will make up almost half of the world's additional poor following the novel coronavirus crisis.

India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families.



It will no longer be accepted silently.#BJPsDistractAndRule pic.twitter.com/6idGN1A7xS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 7,19,665 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 4,39,948 patients have been discharged while 20,160 fatalities have been reported. As of now, there are 1,80,390 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases. There are 2,59,557 active cases in India. The WHO Situation Report 168 dated July 6 shows that India has one of the lowest cases of COVID-19 per million population. India’s cases per million population are 505.37 while the global average is at 1453.25.

The report also indicates that India with 14.27 death per million population has one of the lowest deaths per million population. At present, there are 1201 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 2611 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and 9909 COVID Care Centres in the country. 15,515 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Samples are being tested for COVID-19 in 1,115 labs across the country which comprises 793 government labs and 322 private labs.

