Rahul Gandhi Amps Attack On Centre Over COVID Crisis As Chaos Ensues In Rajasthan Congress

Slamming the Union government once again on Saturday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared four graphs depicting four phases of Coronavirus- induced lockdown. All the four graphs shared by the Wayanad MP showed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Congress leader captioned it as: 'Insanity is doing same thing over and over again and expecting different results', in a reference to his claim that lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Modi- led government has not shown any result.

”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” - Anonymous pic.twitter.com/tdkS3dK8qm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020

This comes a day after he alleged that India is on the way to 'winning the wrong race' and posted a video on Twitter which showed the country-wise growth of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The video showcases India leapfrogging other nations to end up as the country having the fourth-highest number of novel coronavirus cases globally just below the US, Brazil and Russia. Terming this as a "horrible tragedy", Gandhi attributed the present COVID-19 situation to a combination of arrogance and incompetence.

On Saturday, India has crossed the three-lakh mark with a record single-day spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll rose to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities. Active cases stand at 1,45,779, while 1,54,329 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 49.9 per cent patients have recovered so far," a ministry official said.

Gandhi's remarks stir controversy

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi stroked a controversy by claiming that there was 'intolerance' in India during his conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns. He stated that the partnership between the two countries was based on the shared principle of tolerance. Gandhi contended that the DNA of tolerance had disappeared in the US as well. According to him, the people involved in perpetrating the division in the society portrayed it as the strength of the country. Moreover, he claimed that the same people who weakened the structure of the country called themselves nationalists.

