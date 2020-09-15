Rahul Gandhi & AAP Trade Barbs Over Claim That IAC Movement Was Propped Up By RSS & BJP

On Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and AAP were propped up by the RSS and BJP to bring down the UPA government. The IAC movement began in 2011 to demand the creation of a Jan Lokpal Bill whereby an Ombudsman will inquire into corruption allegations against important public functionaries including the Prime Minister. According to the Wayanad MP, this amounted to a subversion of democracy.

Reacting to this claim, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh contended that Gandhi was trying to hide Congress' failures by making "false excuses". According to him, the reality is that the citizens do not have any hope from either Congress or BJP. Maintaining that only AAP has addressed the issues of people such as school, hospital, electricity, and water, Singh asserted that his party would become the number one choice of the citizens in the future.

Prashant Bhushan's big claim

Rahul Gandhi was referring to the recent disclosure of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. Speaking to a private media publication, Bhushan expressed regret for not comprehending that the IAC movement was backed and propped up by the RSS and BJP to bring down the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. He further claimed that while Anna Hazare was not aware of this, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal knew about the alleged RSS-BJP link. Bhushan was a core member of the IAC which served as a precursor to AAP. He was expelled from AAP in 2015 for anti-party activities.

What is the IAC movement?

The IAC movement is considered a watershed movement in Indian politics for it united millions of Indians in the fight against corruption. This was in the backdrop of multiple scams being uncovered during the Dr. Manmohan Singh-led UPA II regime from 2009 onwards. Thousands of people gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in August 2011 where Anna Hazare sat on a fast demanding the passage of the Jan Lokpal Bill.

Hazare broke his fast after 12 days post the Parliament referring three of his demands - citizen's charter, the inclusion of lower bureaucracy, and creation of Lokayuktas through the Lokpal bill - for the Standing Committee's consideration. This movement paved the way for the creation of AAP in November 2012. It is perceived that the public perception of the UPA government suffered as a fallout of the IAC movement. BJP and AAP scored a handsome victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the 2015 Delhi Assembly election respectively, while Congress was virtually wiped out.

