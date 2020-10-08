Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Could Face Action After Top Hathras Aide Picked Up For Riot Plot

In a massive impact of Republic Media Network's #OperationDanga sting, Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki has been picked up by the Police from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, with sources saying an investigation could also now take place into the role of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Shyoraj has held key party positions including the post of AICC secretary and in-charge of Maharashtra, and is close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and was even appointed to a central panel under the UPA. He was captured on tape boasting about having incited riots in Hathras and was planning and eyeing more violence.

As the Police took away Shyoraj, sources said that a proper investigation may also be initiated into the role of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the first of whom was named by Shyoraj in his sting in the context of murderous violence. Sources said Police examining the possibility of framing a case against Rahul and Priyanka who had also visited Hathras earlier. Shroraj, who has earlier also been photographed with not just Rahul Gandhi but also interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi confessed on tape that he provoked people to riot in Hathras and was plotting even more violence. He was summoned to the Police station in Aligarh on Wednesday after two FIRs were lodged against him, and was then taken to an undisclosed location.

Shyoraj Valmiki's revelations; plot to trigger bloody riots

In the sting by Republic Media Network, Valmiki bragged about how Congress was ready to engineer riots in the midst of the Hathras case. He added that there will be "a fierce clash" and "a bloody fight". When asked the reason, he claimed, "They (unknown) burnt effigies of people of my community. My effigy was burnt. There is anger over it and it has increased day by day". Moreover, he alleged that leaders from Delhi such as Rahul Gandhi were ready to arrive on the scene depending on the scale of violence.

Congress leader Shyoraj Valmiki said, "Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city."

"Of course they (national leaders) will come. PL Punia can come. Mukul Wasnik can come. We can call anybody from Congress. From the Samajwadi Party, we can get Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul will come when bullets are fired. Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die," he elaborated.

Reacting to this development, UP CM Yogi Adityanath lamented that some political forces were not letting go of their divisive mindset. According to him, they were not happy with the government's welfare schemes for the poor. Adityanath opined that all the deeds of miscreants are getting exposed publicly.

