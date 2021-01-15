Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Vadra Hijack Farmers' Protest; Say 'PM Being Remote Controlled'

As the 9th round of Farmer-Centre talks over the three contentious farm bills is currently underway, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday along with several party workers launched a massive protest. While addressing the agitating farmers at Civil Lines, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress stands with the country's farmers.

Rahul Gandhi said, "the government of India is not being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, I feel pity for our Prime Minister because he is being controlled by 2-3 Union Ministers of the government. He cannot take a decision of his own."

Rahul Gandhi said, "I am very proud of what our farmers are doing and Congress party will always support them." According to sources, Congress party's Alka Lanba who had been actively participating in the farmers' protest got injured in the agitation.

READ | TMC's Appeal To Congress & Left Stirs Row In West Bengal; BJP Mocks 'desperate Mamata'

Rahul Gandhi: 'Centre will be forced to repeal farm laws'

Stating that the Centre will be forced to repeal its 3 controversial farm bills, the Congress leader said that PM Modi does not respect the farmers of the country. Speaking further, he said, "the Union government of the country is still not fully aware of the strength and will power of the farmers." Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, he said, "When the Modi government was trying to take away the farmers' land; then we stopped them. Modi government is attacking the farmers once again."

"Nothing will deter the Congress party in our fight to save our farmers. We must stand together, united in our efforts and with a singular focus, save our farmers from this power-hungry & greedy government," said Rahul Gandhi.

READ | Thinking Is 100-years Old: Scindia Slams Congress MLA's '15 Years Reproductive Age' Remark

Asserting that the Centre is just trying to tire the protesting farmers by not taking any decision over the laws and letting them continue their protest, Rahul Gandhi said the farmers of the country are very strong and they will not go back until their demand to roll back the farm laws is accepted by the government. Claiming that the BJP snatched employment opportunities from the youth of the country, the Congress leader said that with these farm laws the Centre is once again attempting to rob Indians of their basic rights.

READ | BJP Questions Congress' Flip-flop On Jallikattu Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Madurai Visit

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Centre, Condemns Teargas & Water-cannons Usage On Farmers