Rahul Gandhi Announces Cong Yatras To Reconnect With Public; 'We Can Take India Forward'

Rahul Gandhi addressed the concluding session of Congress 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur on Sunday. While addressing the Congress office-bearers, Rahul launched a scathing attack on BJP and said that no one is heard in their party and Dalits are insulted, but Congress has always provided a platform for conversation without any fear.

He further said that Congress is the only party that can save India and no other regional party can do that. Rahul Gandhi also attacked central agencies, institutions, and the judiciary for being 'controlled' by the Centre.

Congress hosted a three-day brainstorming session named 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Udaipur, which commenced on May 13. Around 400 senior Congress leaders attended the event.

"Attempt to end Conversation in the Country": Rahul Gandhi

"Dalits are insulted in the BJP. No one is heard there. Uttarakhand leader Yashpal Arya told me that as a Dalit there was no place for him in the party and he was humiliated in the BJP. Congress is the only party where everyone gets a chance to speak without fear. Everyone in the party has been given these rights. India is a union of states, the people of India come together to form the union", he said.

Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing. India is a union of states, people of India come together to form the union:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/2MC9J5sEPt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 15, 2022

Rahul Gandhi stated that there is an attempt made in the country to end conversations. "No one is being allowed to speak. Members are not allowed to speak in Parliament, Mics are turned off. Members are thrown out of the house. Even the judiciary is being brought under pressure. Anyone can understand this today. Many people in the country are not able to understand why the media, and opposition are not being allowed to speak to anyone in the country, but it is important to understand that if no one will speak, the country will have to face its dire consequences," he said.

'Congress must reconnect with public': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi further said that the 21st century is all about communication and BJP is stronger than Congress in that aspect. He admitted that the Congress party must reconnect with the public as it has lost touch with the public.

"People understand that Congress is the only party which can take the country forward. The Congress party has decided that in October, the entire party will hold Yatra and meet the public. This work cannot be done by shortcut. This organisation has emerged from the people, so we have to go be among the people."

While speaking on Congress' organisational crisis, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our whole conversation is about our internal matter. Which post is going to be given to whom? Our focus is internal but it won't work we will have to change our focus to external."

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP

Rahul Gandhi further said, "The government has destroyed the future of the youth of India. There is unemployment on one side and inflation on the other. There has been a war in Ukraine, it will also have an impact on inflation in the coming times. It is necessary to solve this. Rahul said, by bringing demonetisation and GST, the Center has given a big hurt to the country. In today's era, hatred and violence are being promoted in the country, our fight is against it, it is against the thinking of the BJP & RSS".

Image: REPUBLICWORLD