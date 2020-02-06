WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Asked To Reply To PM Modi's Fiery 'danda' Counter; Here's What He Said

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a lambasting attack on the Congress party on Thursday while responding on the President's Motion of Thanks in the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to reporters. Maintaining that the PM has no answers to the job losses in the country, the former Congress president accused the Prime Minister of diverting attention.

Rahul Gandhi said: "The most important thing is about the economy and the problem of jobs. I want to ask the Prime Minister that he has given a speech for two hours, you could have told the youth about job creation. You tell them what has the government done to create jobs? And you all witnessed PM was unable to give a reply. He has not told a word on it. Even Finance Minister was unable to reply. He is distracting, he will talk about Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan, Bangladesh. It is his style to distract the nation. Where is 2 crore jobs? he is unable to utter a word."

PM's response on "Danda" remark

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark." He said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youths would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

