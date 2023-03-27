Post Disqualification, Rahul Gandhi Asked To Vacate Government Bungalow By April 22

Days after losing his Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his official bungalow by April 22. According to sources, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has issued notice to the Congress leader to vacate the government-allotted bungalow. Notably, the development came after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lower House issued after he was sentenced to two years of jail in a criminal defamation case.



In one of the many ramifications, it was earlier speculated that the disqualification of the Congress scion as the Member of Parliament may lead him to lose his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month if he does not get relief from a higher court in the criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow after he was elected as a Lok Sabha MP in 2004.

According to the news agency PTI, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to vacate her official Lodhi Estate bungalow in July 2020 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover had been downgraded.

Rahul to lose other perks

Apart from losing his government bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane, Rahul is set to lose other perks and privileges of a Member of Parliament. The Congress leader will no longer be entitled to receive his monthly salary which he used to get as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi will lose the three telephone connections he was allowed to have as an MP. Besides these, the Congress leader will also lose travelling allowances which include one free non-transferable first class AC or Executive class of any train pass.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, he was disqualified as the Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. Following his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced his seat vacant. Notably, the Election Commission can now declare a special election for the seat.

The criminal defamation case was filed against the former Congress chief for a remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in the year 2019. In the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."

Issuing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha secretariat on March 24 issued a notification saying, “Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”