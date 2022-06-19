Rahul Gandhi Asks Party Workers To Not Celebrate His Birthday; Says 'youth Are Anguished'

As massive protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme rage across the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who turns 52 on Sunday, has made an appeal to all his party workers and well-wishers to avoid any kind of celebrations on the day when crores of youth are anguished and are on the streets, agitating against the scheme.

“We are concerned with the situation in the country. Crores of youths are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them,” Rahul Gandhi said in a statement that was tweeted by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday.

The Wayanad MP’s statement comes at a time when reports of violent protests, vandalism, and violence have been surfacing from across the state as the protests against the central government's Agnipath scheme enter Day 5 on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi while reacting to the scheme, had asserted that just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to repeal the three agrarian laws, he will also need to accept the demand of the youth and roll back the Agnipath scheme.

Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi to withdraw the Agnipath scheme

In his fourth anti-Agnipath tweet this week, the Congress leader took a 'Mafiveer' jibe at Prime Minister Modi and said that PM Modi will have to obey the youth of the country by becoming 'Mafiveer' and 'Agnipath' will have to be taken back.

"For 8 consecutive years, the BJP government has insulted the values of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. I had said earlier also that the prime minister will have to withdraw the Black Agriculture Act. In the same way, he will have to obey the youth of the country by becoming 'Mafiveer' and 'Agnipath' will have to be taken back," he tweeted in Hindi.

8 सालों से लगातार भाजपा सरकार ने ‘जय जवान, जय किसान' के मूल्यों का अपमान किया है।



मैंने पहले भी कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री जी को काले कृषि कानून वापस लेने पड़ेंगे।



ठीक उसी तरह उन्हें ‘माफ़ीवीर' बनकर देश के युवाओं की बात माननी पड़ेगी और 'अग्निपथ' को वापस लेना ही पड़ेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2022

Agnipath scheme

The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday, stating that youngsters aged 17.5 to 21 will be employed on a four-year term, with up to 25% of recruits being absorbed for regular service in the Armed Forces. For 2022 recruitment, the upper age limit has been raised to 23 years.

Image: PTI