Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi To 'immediately Halt' Vaccine Export Amid Domestic Shortages

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 9, asking for vaccination to be opened for "everyone who needs it" and a "halt to vaccine exports immediately." Gandhi also wanted the government to expedite the approval of other vaccinations. He added that the scientific community's and vaccine suppliers' efforts have been hampered by the Central Government's inadequate "implementation and oversight."

Our vaccination program has to move beyond an individual's picture on the vaccine certificate, towards guaranteeing maximum vaccination.



- Shri @RahulGandhi writes to PM Modi expressing concerns about & giving valuable suggestions to improve Covid19 vaccination program. pic.twitter.com/mp8tPE7ywt — Congress (@INCIndia) April 9, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Highlighting the country's current concerns, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India had the first-mover advantage in vaccination and yet we are moving at snail's pace. We have managed to fully vaccinate less than 1% population in 3 months. Countries with sizeable populations have managed to vaccinate relatively many more people. At our current vaccination rate, it would take years to innoculate 75% of the population."

He asked why the government has permitted the large scale exports of the doses, while India itself is facing "vaccine starvation." Congress leader alleged that it is one of the government's steps to gain publicity on the cost of Indian citizens. He added, "Centralization and individualized propaganda are counter-productive. Even though Public Health is a state subject, our states have been bypassed right from vaccine procurement to registration. Additionally, a large section of the poor has been excluded due to the initial mandatory online registration."

Rahul Gandhi asks centre to 'open up vaccination for all who needs it'

The Waynad MP, in his letter, requested PM to provide necessary resources to vaccine suppliers, immediate halt on vaccine export, "fast track approval of other vaccines", open up vaccination for all who are in need and "double central allocation for vaccine procurement". In view of a record number of COVID-19 cases and a tense standoff between the Centre and some states over vaccine supply, the Congress MP has written to the Prime Minister.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,30,60,542. On Friday, it registered 780 deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 1,67,642. The total number of active cases is now 9,79,608. However, 1,19,13,292 patients have recovered from the deadly infections, including 61,899 in the last 24 hours.

