Rahul Gandhi Asks 'Where Are The Vaccines?'; Union Ministers Reply 'Read Allocation Sheet'

As India's vaccination program picks pace, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned 'Where are the vaccines?' as several states' vaccination drive have dipped. Stating 'July is here', Gandhi took a dig at Centre's vaccination promise. India has administered 33,56,71,794 doses till date of which 27,63,39,011 have received the first dose while 5,93,32,783 have received both doses.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Where are vaccines?"

Centre points to allocation factsheet

Baffled by Gandhi's question, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pointed out that the vaccine allocation for July has already been released by Centre. Questioning what the Wayanad MP's problem was, Dr. Vardhan called for a leadership overhaul in Congress. Similarly, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal condemned petty politics by Gandhi saying it was inappropriate in the fight against COVID-19.

Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July.



What is @RahulGandhi Ji’s problem ?Does he not read ?

Does he not understand ?



There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance !!@INCIndia must think of a leadership overhaul ! https://t.co/jFX60jM15w — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 2, 2021

वैक्सीन की 12 करोड़ डोज़ जुलाई महीने में उपलब्ध होंगी, जो प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स की आपूर्ति से अलग है। राज्यों को 15 दिन पहले ही आपूर्ति के बारे में सूचना दी जा चुकी है।



राहुल गांधी को समझना चाहिये कि कोरोना से लड़ाई में गंभीरता के बजाय इस समय ओछी राजनीति का प्रदर्शन उचित नही है। https://t.co/xmDqtrLcLI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2021

Here is the proposed allocation chart of COVISHIELD and Covaxin,for the month of July.

This is an allocation by the central government to the states & UT.

A total of 12 crore doses will be supplied.

The purchase of the vaccine will be done separately by the private institution. pic.twitter.com/Qu48D6ELNP — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 2, 2021

Addressing a press conference BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "I ask Rahul Gandhi, why are spreading hatred among the country's people? In the last 24 hours, more than 41 lakh people have been vaccinated. Till now 34 crore have already been vaccinated in India. In comparison, Canada vaccinated 3.73 crore people, Italy 5.1 crore people, Japan 4.5 crore people."

Targetting Congress-ruled states - Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra, Bhatia added, "According to a reputed newspaper, after the second wave of Corona, the Rajasthan government bought 20,000 oxygen concentrators. Out of these, 1,300 concentrators were not in a position to be installed in hospitals. In Punjab, vaccines were purchased at Rs 400 and then sold to private hospitals at Rs 1000. In Maharashtra, when asked about vaccination, Rahul Gandhi says he is not in driving seat".

As per the allocation sheet put out by the Centre for July, Centre has allocated 7.5 crore Covishield vaccine doses and 1.5 crore Covaxin doses to state governments. Moreover, Centre has allocated 10 crore Covishield doses and 50 lakh Covaxin doses to private hospitals. With an estimated 94 crore people above 18 years of age, Centre has allocated 12 crore jabs to states and private hospitals in total for July 2021. The Centre plans to innoculate all of India's adult population by December.

India's vaccination drive

While India started vaccination on January 16, it hit a roadblock due to a shortage of supplies. On April 19, Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards allowing 18+ to be vaccinated, and states to procure doses from manufacturers directly and approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but orders were delayed. Later, Centre took over the vaccination process from the states, as states complained over disparity in prices and delayed procurement. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to the Centre and at higher rates to private hospitals.