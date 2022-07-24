Rahul Gandhi Attacks Agnipath Scheme Again Even As Centre Holds Awareness Campaign

At a time when the Indian Army has launched a sense of enthusiasm and motivation among the youth through its awareness campaign on the Centre's Agnipath scheme in Srinagar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched yet another attack on the government, stating that India's security and the future of the youth are in "danger" with the new experiment carried out by the "Prime Minister's laboratory".

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader raised questions regarding the future of thousands of Agniveers who will be retiring after the completion of the four-year contract as he claimed that out of 60,000 soldiers who retire every year, only 3,000 are getting government jobs.

60,000 सैनिक हर साल रिटायर होते हैं, उनमें से सिर्फ 3000 को सरकारी नौकरी मिल रही है।



4 साल के ठेके पर हज़ारों की संख्या में रिटायर होने वाले अग्निवीरों का भविष्य क्या होगा?



प्रधानमंत्री की प्रयोगशाला के इस नए Experiment से देश की सुरक्षा और युवाओं का भविष्य दोनों खतरे में हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2022

Notably, this comes on the same day when under the changed process of military recruitment, examinations are being carried out for the first time for recruiting Agniveers. The exams are being held in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Bihar and Delhi across multiple centres.

On the other hand, the Indian Army is carrying out awareness programs to motivate the youth to join in the campaign.

Indian Army conducts workshops on Centre's Agnipath scheme

In a bid to encourage the youth in the valley to join the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army in collaboration with the Sainik Welfare Board of Jammu and Kashmir held an awareness workshop in Srinagar where many young people including men and women took part.

According to news agency ANI, local youths along with many from NCC and NSS attended the workshop while Indian Army officials explained to them the benefits of the scheme. In addition to that, the GOC of 31 Sub Area, Srinagar, also spoke to the participants and briefed them about the same.

Those who participated in the workshop seemed happy to attend it as they were provided proper counseling and were also motivated to join the scheme to make a career in the armed forces. Among them, a participant said, "Our doubts were clear. This is a good thing as it can solve the employment problem in Kashmir."

Another young participant praised the Agneepath scheme, stating that it is a big opportunity given to the people in the valley and further added, "We are happy to serve the nation and we are getting employment opportunities through the scheme."

Speaking on the same, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Ajaz Asad noted that the workshop was attended by several young people of the district. "There is a lot of josh for Agniveers amongst our youth. The scheme is revolutionary and future-oriented", he told ANI.

Image: PTI/Representative