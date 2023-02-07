Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Agniveer Scheme, Adani And Unemployment In Lok Sabha

Speaking for the first time in Lok Sabha after concluding his Kanyakumari-Srinagar Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over various issues, including the Agniveer scheme and Adani row.

Sharing his experience of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Gandhi said that he heard the voices of youth, children, women, and the elderly during the yatra.

"We ask youth about their jobs, many said they are unemployed or drive Uber, farmers talked about not getting money under PM-BIMA Yojana, their land being snatched away while tribals talked about tribal bill," Gandhi said.

He said that unemployment and price rise were not even mentioned in President's address but 'people talked about it throughout yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi on Agniveer scheme

Rahul Gandhi revealed that individuals conversed with him about the Agniveer scheme during the yatra. "People also talked about the Agniveer scheme but the youth of India told us about them being asked to leave after 4 years. Retired senior officers said that Agniveer Yojana came from RSS, Home Ministry, and not from the Indian Army," he claimed.

The Wayanad MP also said that people told him that the Agniveer scheme was forced on Army. "Retired officers said that people are being given arms training and then asked to go back to society, this will lead to violence," he claimed.

Moreover, Gandhi said, "They (Retired officers) have in their mind that Agniveer Scheme didn't come from Army and that NSA Ajit Doval coerced the scheme on Army."

Rahul Gandhi raises Adani issue

The Congress leader also claimed that he heard businessman Gautam Adani's name being spoken in the entire country during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening to one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...people used to ask me how Adani enters any business and never fails. Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and how has his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022," he said.

Gandhi said that the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani began years ago when the former was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "One man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Modi to construct the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014," he said.

The Gandhi scion also claimed that there is a rule that those who do not have prior experience in airports can not be involved in their development.

"This rule was changed by the Government of India. This rule was changed and Adani was given six airports. After that India's most profitable airport 'Mumbai Airpot' was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, and ED and was given to Adani by the Government of India," the former Congress chief claimed.

Furthermore, he said, "PM Modi goes to Australia and by magic, SBI gives $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he goes to Bangladesh and then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-years contract with Adani."

Gandhi alleged that earlier PM Modi used to travel in Adani's aircraft and now Adani travels in Prime Minister's aircraft. "This matter was earlier of Gujarat, then became of India and now has become international. How much money did Adani give to BJP in the last 20 yrs and through electoral bonds?" he asked.