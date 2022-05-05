Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over LIC IPO; Claims Govt Selling Asset At 'throwaway Price'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan Dhan Yojana as a loot, this time citing the stock market debut of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). In a tweet posted on Thursday, the Wayanad MP alleged that the Central Government has "undervalued" India's insurance behemoth and that LIC is being sold at a "throwaway price". LIC, which went public on May 4, will have its Initial Public Offering (IPO) closed on May 9, and with Rs 21,000 crore, is set to be the biggest debut in the Indian stock market.

13.94 Lakh Employed

30 Crore Policyholders

39 Lakh Crore in Assets

World #1 - ROI for Shareholders



Yet, Modi Govt has undervalued LIC. Why is one of India’s most valuable assets being sold at a throwaway price?#JanDhanLootYojana — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2022

Alleging otherwise, the Gandhi scion said that LIC employs 13.94 lakh people, has 30 crore policyholders along with assets worth Rs 39 lakh crore and questioned, "Why is one of India’s most valuable assets being sold at a throwaway price? #JanDhanLootYojana (sic)".

LIC nears biggest IPO ever

Although Rahul Gandhi opined that the LIC is being sold at an unfair price, the numbers say a different story. The insurance company is open for subscription from May 4 to May 9 and saw 66% subscription on the first day of opening. LIC has fixed the price band for its IPO at Rs 902-949 per share and the company has set a discount price of Rs 60 for policyholders and Rs 45 for retail and LIC employees.

The government also has a 3.5% stake in the company, which it aims to divest to raise Rs 21,000 by selling 22,13,74,920 shares. Besides, LIC has also decided to reserve around 15.8 lakh shares for its employees whereas 2.21 crore shares are for policyholders. It is worth noting that this would be the biggest fundraising for an IPO in India, after Paytm in 2021 at Rs 18,300 crore and Coal India in 2010 at Rs 15,200 crore. Meanwhile, LIC IPO is still open for bidding and is likely to remain so even on Saturday as well and is likely to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 17.