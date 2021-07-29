Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Says 'Modi Government Not Allowing Opposition To Function'

Following the recent attack by BJP on the Opposition ruckus in the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, July 29, has claimed that the Modi-led government was not allowing the Opposition to function. Recently, Prime minister Narendra Modi had slammed the Opposition over disrupting House proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi spoke on this issue on Twitter and wrote, "The foundation of our democracy is that the parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and discuss the issues of national importance. Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do this work. Don't waste more time of Parliament- let us talk about inflation, farmers and Pegasus!".

हमारे लोकतंत्र की बुनियाद है कि सांसद जनता की आवाज़ बनकर राष्ट्रीय महत्व के मुद्दों पर चर्चा करें।



मोदी सरकार विपक्ष को ये काम नहीं करने दे रही।



संसद का और समय व्यर्थ मत करो- करने दो महंगाई, किसान और #Pegasus की बात! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2021

Oppositions' stand on the Pegasus spyware issue

The Opposition has demanded a debate concerning the Pegasus spyware issue in Parliament in the presence of the PM, the Home Minister, and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

On July 27, the Opposition party leaders submitted similar adjournment notices on the issue in both the Houses of Parliament.

Addressing reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, “The opposition is united for a discussion on the Pegasus issue... We are not going anywhere till it is discussed in Parliament".

Rejecting the government's claims over the disruption of the Parliament, he said that the opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility. He further informed that the Pegasus spyware row “for us, is an issue of nationalism, treason”.

Taking a stand on the Pegasus spyware issue, Rahul Gandhi said, “This is not a matter of privacy. For me, it is anti-national work".

Nearly 10 Opposition parties gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha and at least six in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the Pegasus issue, which were later rejected by the Chair in both the Houses.

PM Modi slams opposition in BJP parliamentary meeting

On Tuesday, July 27, the BJP Parliamentary meeting was held to discuss the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the ongoing Monsoon Session and its irresponsible behaviour. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition parties particularly Congress and said that the Parliament is unable to function because of the ruckus caused.

PM Modi said, "The Congress doesn't do its own work nor it let the Parliament function".

