'Arrogant': Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At Nirmala Sitharaman For 'I Don't Eat Onions' Remarks

The former president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the UDF assembly convention in Thiruvambadi attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the comments made by her on the soaring price of onions. He stated that Sitharaman's response, when asked about the hike in onion prices, was “arrogant”. Praising the UPA, Rahul Gandhi also said that the economy flourished under them and under PM Modi's tenure it “continues to go down”.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Nirmala Sitharaman

Launching a full-blown attack on the finance minister of India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Nobody is asking you whether you eat onions. You are the Finance Minister and we are asking why the economy is struggling. The Finance Minister, when asked about onions, is arrogant enough to answer that she does not eat onions. The job of the Finance Minister is not to tell us what she eats.”

“She has no idea what is going on. UPA believed in people who understood economics. UPA listened to the RBI. PM Modi has appointed a Finance Minister who has no idea about economics. The economy continues to go down. Job opportunities have been destroyed. Unemployment will continue to rise, and India's reputation will continue to get destroyed. The foundation of the government is based on hatred,” he added.

Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on onion

Speaking in the Parliament, on Wednesday, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion," she said.

Sitharaman's remarks on her personal eating habits were followed by the interruptions by some opposition members in the parliament. Subsequently, Sitharaman clarified her statement and said, "I do not eat onion has become major criticism for this govt. They say I am elitist. I do not eat onions. They do not talk about the measures I have taken for onions. If our government is elitist, then what about Ujjawala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, are these elitist? Earlier in 2012 for onion price rise, they said 'when an Urban middle class can buy a bottle of mineral water and ice cream for Rs 20 and Rs 15, why do they make so much noise on price rise?' How is this party leveling me as an elitist."

Clip played out of context

The Finance Minister also took to Twitter to clarify that her remarks about not eating onions were taken out of context. The official handle of Nirmala Sitharaman shared the entire video from the Parliament session on Twitter where the Finance Minister explained the steps taken by the government to control onion prices and provide relief to the common man. Earlier, on Wednesday, while responding to NCP MP Supriya Sule's question of importing Egyptian onions in India in the Parliament, another MP had intervened and asked her whether she eats onions. That is when Sitharaman had replied, "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion."

