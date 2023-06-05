Rahul Gandhi Backs Alleged Spy, Claims 'weakening' Of Press Freedom In India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a trip to the United States, seemed to lent support to former journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi facing accusations of espionage by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during an interview in Washington on Monday. On being asked a question about freedom of press in India, Rahul Gandhi said there is no freedom of press in the country. "The fact that there is a weakening of press freedom and this is not hidden. Everybody knows it. It is apparent in India but the rest of the world can see it. I think press freedom is very critical for democracy," Gandhi said.

"It is not just press freedom, it is on multiple axis. On multiple axis, there is a clampdown on the institutional framework that allowed India to grow, that allowed Indian people to negotiate," Gandhi added. "I view India as a negotiation between its people, between different languages, different cultures, and between different history, and the architecture that Mahatma Gandhi set up was to allow that negotiation to be carried out fairly and freely. That structure that allows the negotiation with Indian people is coming under pressure, this the question you should ask Mr. Modi."

Who is Vivek Raghuvanshi?

On May 17, The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested freelance scribe Vivek Raghuvanshi and ex-Navy commander Ashish Pathak for alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies.

According to the agency, Raghuvanshi and his associate allegedly received Rs 3 crore from foreign shores for sharing information sensitive to national security with them.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said it is disheartening to see him conducting "anti-national" programmes and said the habit of criticising India in foreign soil should be curbed.

While speaking to Republic, he said, "If you (Rahul) have issues with what is happening in India, I think we have got a completely open society where anyone can get up under any platform. We get bashed for everything by people, we have Parliament, and you have to exercise your democratic options within the country. New Parliament building gets made, and because you are disqualified, and you get others also to boycott. Secondly, you reach America and you realise the condition of minorities."

He added, "We never claimed India is a perfect society, but look at where were we in 2014 and now where are we. Look at his vague reactions to the Odisha tragedy, I would want him to recall when the 26 November terror attack took place, NSG took 10 hours to reach, and here in 51 hours, everything is completed. This habit of criticising India in foreign soil should be curbed."

He also condemned him for supporting Raghuvanshi and said, "How is this press freedom issue, anybody breaking the law, must be dealt under the law. I don't have details, but to make this press freedom issue is total nonsense."