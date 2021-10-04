Backing his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday, said that the entire nation stood with her as she sought support for the farmers. He tweeted, "Priyanka, I know you will not step back. They are scared by your courage". Vadra has been detained at Sitapur police station while she was enroute to Lakhimpur to meet the farmers amid eight deaths due to Lakhimpur violence. In the aftermath of the violence, section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur and entry of politicians has been banned.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Priyanka, they are scared of you'

Congress veteran Sunil Jakhar warned the BJP saying 'If arrest of Mrs Indira Gandhi on October 3,1977 proved to be the undoing of Janta Party’s govt , the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi on October 3,2021 marks the beginning of the end of BJP govt'. Apart from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda (Congress), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Chandrashekhar Azad (Bhim Army) have been detained enroute to Lakhimpur. Moreover, top Opposition leaders in UP - Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP state chief Satish Mishra, Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Salman Khurshid have been placed under house arrest while Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have been denied permission to land at Lucknow airport.

Ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav, who refused house arrest and tried to move towards Lakhimpur has also been detained by UP police along with seven others. His supporters have begun protests outside his Lucknow residence, demanding his release. Similarly, Congress protestors are camped outside Sitapur police station, demanding Vadra's release.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Police take Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav into custody outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people died in violence yesterday pic.twitter.com/VYk12Qt87H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought a SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest. On the other hand, Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son have refuted farmers' allegations, blaming the farmers for the death of 4 BJP workers in the scuffle. A case has been registered against the minister and his son by UP police.