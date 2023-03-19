Rahul Gandhi, BJP MPs Enter Into Verbal Duel During Parliamentary Meeting On G20

Rahul Gandhi during the G20 presidency related meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee chaired by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar entered into heated exchanges with the BJP MPs on Saturday in Delhi. Notably, MEA Jaishankar presented to the committee members on the G20 presidency. However after a BJP MP implicitly raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi's comments in London, heated arguments ensued.

The verbal duel at the meeting between Congress and BJP began following the comment by a BJP leader that some political leaders are trying to get political mileage by commenting on Indian democracy on foreign soil, said sources to ANI. Notably, BJP leaders have been demanding in the parliament and otherwise for Rahul Gandhi's apology for his comments in London.

Rahul Gandhi interjects

Responding to the remarks by the ruling party MP, sources said the Wayanad Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interjected and said this is an explicit reference to him on the background of the stalemate over the ruckus in the Parliament about the comments he made in London.

"There is no doubt that Mr Gandhi used this platform because he came under tremendous pressure in the wake of the backlash seen in Parliament and among the public over his remarks in London," a BJP MP present at the meeting told ANI.

The Gandhi scion Rahul in the meeting clarified his statements in London were against a specific individual based on a report and not targeted at the central government, informed sources to ANI. An industrialist should not be considered in equivalence to that of the structure of the government, he added.

As has been claimed by the ruling party BJP, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he didn’t speak in the manner that the remarks should be called as ‘anti-national’. This ruffled feathers of the opposition MPs resulting in trading of accusation and counter accusations between both factions.

Heated arguments between BJP, Congress MPs

The BJP MP present at the parliamentary consultative meeting countered Rahul’s comment and said this was not an appropriate platform to raise the issue, he was further backed by few other colleagues of his and on the other side Congress MPs also stood by Rahul Gandhi backing his right to respond and defend himself at the oblique reference made about his remarks in London.

According to sources, MEA Jaishankar stepped in and urged the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to not raise the issue on this platform.

"When Mr Gandhi wanted to comment, he was allowed by the External Affairs Minister to briefly make his remark. But the moment Mr Gandhi started making it into a long speech and give it political overtones, Mr Jaishankar asked him to cut his speech short," another source told ANI.

"A good meeting of the ConsultativeCommittee on ExternalAffairs today on India's foreign policy objectives in the G-20 was somewhat marred by some members needlessly politicising the discussion. @RahulGandhi robustly responded to them & it ended with an amicable group photograph," congress MP, Dr Shashi Tharoor tweeted after the meeting.

Jairam Ramesh corrects Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi after returning from London attended the parliament and also presided over a press conference to respond to the BJP’s demand to tender an apology over his remarks at various events in London.

During the press conference he was coached and corrected by Congress’ Communication Chief Jairam Ramesh after Rahul said, “Unfortunately I am a member of parliament.”

Moments after Ramesh sitting besides Rahul Gandhi at the AICC Headquarters during the press conference muttered in Rahul’s ears asking him to say, "Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament, they can make a joke out of it."

"Unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament and as the allegation has been made in Parliament by four ministers, it is my right to have the opportunity to have my say on the floor of Parliament. It is my democratic right," Gandhi said, correcting himself.