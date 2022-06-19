Rahul Gandhi Blames PM For Violence Over Agnipath; Congress Demands Withdrawal Of Scheme

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the violence that is happening over the Agnipath recruitment scheme in several parts of the country and said that youth are now forced to walk on the "fire-path" of unemployment.

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP attacked PM Modi and said that the government has repeatedly given false hope of jobs to the youth. "By repeatedly giving false hope of jobs, PM Modi has forced the youth of the country to walk on the 'firepath' of unemployment. In 8 years, 16 crore jobs were to be given but the youth only got the knowledge of frying pakoras. Only the Prime Minister is responsible for this condition of the country," Gandhi wrote in his tweet.

बार-बार नौकरी की झूठी उम्मीद दे कर, प्रधानमंत्री ने देश के युवाओं को बेरोज़गारी के ‘अग्निपथ’ पर चलने के लिए मजबूर किया है।



8 सालों में, 16 करोड़ नौकरियां देनी थीं मगर युवाओं को मिला सिर्फ़ पकोड़े तलने का ज्ञान।



देश की इस हालत के ज़िम्मेदार केवल प्रधानमंत्री हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2022

Congress leaders stage protest against Agnipath at Jantar Mantar

Several Congress leaders gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, on Sunday, and staged a protest against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin pilot, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Digvijaya Singh, Salman Khurshid, and KC Venugopal were also present in the protest. The leaders of the grand old party were carrying placards against the new recruitment scheme brought by the Ministry of Defence for recruitment in defence services, demanding its withdrawal.

Speaking to ANI, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The scheme has been conceived in an indifferent manner. In name of reform, the government is indulging more discontent among our future generation. This is not well-thought-out reform. In name of reform, this government has been fiddling with the core issue of the army itself. The army needs reform but the way the government is trying to inject reform will deteriorate the process of army recruitment."

On the ongoing violent protests, Chowdhury said, "Agitation is anger and frustration of our future generation. It is an outburst of their anger and feeling. These future generations are being cheated by the government. How the BJP is discovering the role of Rahul behind this agitation?"

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Agnipath scheme is not good. PM Modi has betrayed and all the policies have failed. Agnipath will not succeed. This scheme should be withdrawn."

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.