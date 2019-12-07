Rahul Gandhi Blames PM For Rise In Crime Against Women, Says 'Modi Believes In Violence'

In a shocking attempt to politicise rape, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in crimes against women, while addressing a rally in Sulthan Bathery, Kerala. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence. His comment comes a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away, succumbing to burn injuries.

Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for increasing violence

"You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, crimes against women - every day we read about some woman being raped, molested thrashed. Violence and hatred being spread against the minorities, thrashing of Dalits - there is a reason for this dramatic increase. There is a reason for the break down of institutions, people taking law into their own hands - because the man running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power," he said.

Rahul Gandhi tweets on Unnao case

उन्नाव की मासूम बेटी की दुखद एवं हृदय विदारक मौत, मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना से आक्रोशित एवं स्तब्ध हूं। एक और बेटी ने न्याय और सुरक्षा के आस में दम तोड़ दिया।



दुःख की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार के प्रति मै आपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं।#BetiKoNyayDo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi visits Unnao family

Meanwhile, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently in Unnao to meet the victim's family. Talking to reporters she alleged that the victim's family had been harassed and that the accused had links to BJP. Slamming Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, she claimed that the state has turned into a state unfit for women. Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, has called for statewide protests demanding justice for the victim. Currently, all Opposition parties in UP are protesting at Raj Bhawan, Lucknow.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died after a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. The victim who suffered 90% burn injuries was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case. The final post mortem report has confirmed that her death was caused due to severe burn injuries and that there was no indication of poisoning or suffocation.

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

The 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint against two accused in March for spurning her after promising to marry her and then raping her along with his friend in December 2018. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

