Rahul Gandhi Slams Kamal Nath For Sexist 'item' Jibe At Imarti Devi: 'Don't Appreciate It'

Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi condemned party leader Kamal Nath for his use of the word 'item' for the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Imarti Devi. The Wayanad Member of Parliament stated that he did not like the language used by the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. He said that the women were our pride, and that they cannot be disrespected.

Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark

Reacting to Kamal Nath's statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "I think one cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamal Nath ji is is from my party, but personally i don't like the language he uses." "Our women are our pride.I don't aprriciate this kind of language's for women," he said.

This was after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asking Congress president Sonia Gandhi to break silence on the derogatory remarks by former CM Kamal Nath against BJP's Imarti Devi. Talking to Republic Media Network, Shivraj Chouhan said that Kamal Nath is trying hard to justify his remarks and "committing another crime" by defending himself.

"Kamal Nath is defending himself, not apologising. He is trying hard to justify his remarks saying 'this is item no.1, this is item no.2'. Can he call a senior party leader item? He still has not remembered the name of Imarti Devi Ji. The whole nation has seen tears in her eyes. She was a minister in his cabinet and why is he feeling ashamed to call out her name? What is this arrogance?" the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister asked.

I would like to thank my media friends to show Imarti Devi's situation to the whole country and for exposing Kamal Nath. He is committing another crime by defending himself. This is an insult of the mothers and daughters of Madhya Pradesh. He is doing all this and accusing others. I demand that Sonia Gandhi should break her silence and inform India whether she agrees with Kamal Nath's remarks or no. And also about the action, she will initiate against him. You are also a woman, don't you feel the pain of a sister?" he said.

Chouhan has also written a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to take action against Nath for his comment about a Dalit woman leader. BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday sat on a two-hour silent fast to protest against Kamal Nath's remark wherein he referred to state minister Imarti Devi as "item" during an election rally.

Didn't say anything disgraceful: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, under fire over a comment about a woman minister in the state, on Monday evening alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the BJP was misleading people.

Nath, in his own missive to Chouhan, said, "I didn't make any disgraceful remarks but you served lies...The word I said has a lot of meanings. Your party is serving lies and misleading by interpreting the word arbitrarily." Nath also alleged that a Union minister and a cabinet colleague of Chouhan have recently used derogatory terms for women. Addressing a poll rally on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town where the BJP has fielded minister Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

Kamal Nath was campaigning for Suresh Raje, who is pitted against Imarti Devi for the bypolls, when he said:

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me.

What an item she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure."

