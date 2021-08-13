Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Twitter Block, Terms It ‘attack On Democratic Structure’

Breaking his silence over being blocked on Twitter, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, issued a statement lashing out at the micro-blogging site. Claiming that Twitter was making it its business to define Indian politics, he said he did not like that. Stating that by blocking him Twitter had attacked the democratic structure of the country, he said that it was shutting down not just him, but his followers too. The Wayanad MP, who has 19-20 million followers has been locked out of his account for allegedly violating the site's rules.

Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Twitter block

"A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down," said Gandhi in a video statement.

He added, "I have 19-20 million followers. You are denying them a voice. They are breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. It is very dangerous investors to take sides as it can have repurcussions. It is obvious now that Twitter is not neutral, but is a biased platform and listens to government of India".

Twitter blocks official INC account, senior party leaders

On Thursday, Twitter blocked the official account of the Indian National Congress and 5000 other leaders' accounts for 'violation of rules', including Rahul Gandhi himself. Hitting out at Twitter, Congress claimed that the microblogging site is acting under government pressure. Congress' Communications Secretary Vineet Punia informed that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, and Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have also been blocked.

Later, Twitter asserted that its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone using the platform and that action had been taken several hundred Tweets that posted an image violating the site's rules. "Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety. If a Tweet was found to be in violation of the Twitter Rules, and has yet to be deleted by the account holder, we hide it behind a notice and the account remains locked until the Tweet is removed or the appeal is successfully processed," stated Twitter. Gandhi has been blocked after his tweet revealed the identity of the alleged rape victim's parents, thereby violating the platform's rules and policies.

Delhi rape case

On August 1, in Delhi's Old Nangal village, a 9-year-old girl, was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and three others while fetching water from a nearby crematorium. The four accused later approached the victim's mother half an hour later, claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. They not only dissuaded the mother from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body. After the parents filed a complaint, police arrested the four accused for murder, rape, criminal intimidation under sections of IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.