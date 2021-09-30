Rahul Gandhi busy in sinking Congress, he disturbed settled govt in Punjab: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Sep 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying that he was busy in sinking the Congress, and added that he disturbed his own party's government in Punjab.

Chouhan also said the BJP does not need to do anything as long as Rahul Gandhi was there in the Congress.

He was addressing a public gathering in the villages of Prithvipur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of bypolls to one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats in the state.

"Now Rahul Gandhi bhaiya is busy in sinking the Congress. He disturbed the settled government of Punjab. (Former Punjab CM) Amarinder (Singh) was running the government well. He removed Amarinder for (Congress leader Navjot Singh) Sidhu, who also ran away later," Chouhan said.

"Since Rahul Gandhi is there, we don't need to do anything," he added.

Days after Congress Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister, Sidhu on Tuesday tendered his resignation as the party's state unit chief.

During his day-long visit to Tikamgarh district, Chouhan also interacted with the students of a school on his way to Shivrajpur. He shared a video of his interaction on his Twitter handle, in which he told the students to study and informed them that a fully equipped school under CM Rise Scheme.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission had announced the bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states. The polls will be held on October 30.

In addition to Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, the bypolls were also announced on three assembly segments of Madhya Pradesh, including Jobat (ST) in Alirajpur district, Prithvipur in Niwari district and Raigaon (SC) in Satna district. A small part of Prithvipur seat also falls under Tikamgarh district.

Elections to these seats were necessitated following the deaths of sitting MP and legislators, including BJP's Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (Khandwa Lok Sabha), Kalawati Bhuria of Congress (Jobat Assembly seat), Jugal Kishore Bagri of BJP (Raigaon) and Brijendra Singh Rathore of Congress (Prithvipur). PTI ADU NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)