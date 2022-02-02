"Judiciary, EC & Pegasus Instruments Of Destroying Voice Of Union Of States": Rahul Gandhi

During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack, claiming the Judiciary, the Election Commission of India & Pegasus are all instruments to destroy the voices of the union of states.

"The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," the Wayanad MP said.

He added, "When you apply Pegasus on Indian politicians. When the Prime Minister personally goes to Israel and authorises the use of Pegasus in India. He is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, people of Assam, people of Kerala and Bengal."

#WATCH | "The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/BQzxXf9VM7 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

It is, however, the remark on the Judiciary that has caught the eye of the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who took to Twitter to respond.

"Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary. The Courts are a vital pillar in rendering justice to the poor. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people and the judiciary," Rijiju Tweeted.

Two Indias created, one for rich and other for poor; gap widening: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament did not touch upon the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision. He claimed that the Presidential address made no mention on unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that India is facing the highest level of unemployment in 50 years under the BJP-led government at the Centre and people have been pushed back to poverty.

"Government speaks of proving employment. Three crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made in India, Start up India, but the youth did not get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared. The government pushed people back to poverty."

He also alleged that there are two Indias- one for rich and the other for poor - and the gap is widening. "You talk of Made in India. But there cannot be Made in India today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in Made in India? Small and medium industry, unorganised sector - whom you have finished. Made in India is not going to take place," Rahul Gandhi said.