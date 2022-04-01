Rahul Gandhi Calls Karnataka 'natural Congress State', Says Party To Return With Majority

During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, exuded confidence in the grand old party's victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state, scheduled to be held in 2023. Stressing that Congress will triumph with a majority of more than 150 seats in the forthcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi called Karnataka 'a natural Congress state,' according to ANI.

The Wayanad MP went on to say that if the party is elected to power in the state, it will put Karnataka back on the path of growth. "The Congress party has always had a presence in Karnataka."This is Congress's natural state. We must be absolutely certain that we will receive at least 150 seats. We will put Karnataka back on the path of development," Rahul Gandhi said, ANI reported.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state government, calling it the country's "most corrupt" government. Furthering his attacks, the Congress leader alleged that BJP is developing a financial transfer mechanism by taking money from the poor and giving it to a few wealthy businessmen in the country.

India's economy has collapsed due to unemployment & inflation: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's salvos on the BJP government didn't end there as he went on and claimed that India's economy had 'collapsed' owing to surging unemployment and inflation. "Our country's economy has collapsed," he remarked, adding that unemployment and inflation have surged and these are the country's most pressing challenges. He went on to say that even if the BJP wanted to, they would be unable to provide jobs in India since they have destroyed the employment-generating sectors, according to ANI.

Further, into his address, Rahul Gandhi asserted that instead of contesting elections for 'close results,' political leaders should fight elections to form a 'decisive government.' "In Karnataka, it's extremely easy to figure out who is doing serious labour. We should choose tickets depending on how much effort each person does into Congress. He went on to say, "We shouldn't fight the election for a close outcome; we should fight to form a decisive government," Rahul Gandhi said, according to ANI.

Notably, Congress, which recently suffered a massive drubbing in all five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur), is now attempting to reclaim power in Karnataka.

(With Inputs from ANI)