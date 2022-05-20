Rahul Gandhi Calls MEA Response Over Chinese Bridge 'timid'; 'PM Must Defend The Nation'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the Centre after reports emerged that China is building a second bridge over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. The Wayanad MP took to Twitter and stated that India’s national security and territorial integrity are "non-negotiable".

Gandhi's response comes soon after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that it was monitoring the situation. Therefore the Congress leader took a jibe at the Centre after it informed that it was monitoring the situation despite China's attempts to construct a second bridge. Gandhi has also urged PM Modi to "defend the nation".

China builds 1st bridge on Pangong

GOI: We are monitoring the situation.



China builds 2nd bridge on Pangong

GOI: We are monitoring the situation.



India’s National security & territorial integrity is non-negotiable. A timid & docile response won’t do. PM must defend the Nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2022

Before Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the situation, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala too hit out at the Centre over the MEA's response on the situation. Surjewala has termed the response as meek and cowering, while adding that it compromises India's national security.

Moreover, the Congress leader also stated that even as China continues to violate India's territorial integrity, the Narendra Modi administration continues to "cede India's territory".

Such meek & cowering response to building of 2nd bridge by China on Pangong Tso Lake is a blatant compromise with our ‘National Security’.



China continuously violates our territorial integrity and a diffident Modi Govt just cedes our territory. This is deprecable & condemnable! https://t.co/JSvBZMYWT1 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 19, 2022

'We are monitoring the situation': MEA

Responding to the situation, India on Thursday said that the area where the reported construction is being undertaken is under the occupation of China for decades. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed the media that India monitors such developments.

He stated that India is of the view that the area that is referred to in the reports is under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades. He further remarked that India will remain engaged with the Chinese side amid the ongoing standoff.