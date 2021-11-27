Rahul Gandhi Calls Omicron COVID Variant 'serious Threat'; Demands Vaccine Security

Amid the tension over the Omicron COVID variant in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, November 27, said that the new variant is a 'serious threat'. Launching a veiled attack on the BJP government, he added that bad vaccination figures cannot be hidden back for long. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’ [VOC] and also has appealed to countries in South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and enhance vaccination coverage.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "New variant is a serious threat. High time GOI gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo".

India's vaccination drive

According to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, so far, India has administered 121.06 crore COVID vaccination doses. As of November 25, a total of 426,210,849 citizens had been fully vaccinated and 776,515,911 had received their first dose.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials to review the country's COVID-19 situation amid the Omicron COVID variant scare.

In a fresh advisory, India on Saturday announced that it will conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana in order to curb the prospects of the COVID-19 outbreak from the new Omnicorn variant originated in South Africa.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Saturday, November 27, has reported 10,549 fresh Coronavirus infections with 9,868 recoveries and 488 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.31%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.34%.

To date, 3,39,88,797 patients have recovered from COVID-19 as India’s recovery rate stands at 98.34 per cent. According to Health Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.86 per cent that has been less than 2 per cent for the past 54 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.88 per cent which has been below 2 per cent for the last 13 days.

