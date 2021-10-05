Amid reports of Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention in the Sitapur PAC guest house, Rahul Gandhi came out in support of his sister calling her a 'true Congress worker'. On Tuesday, Vadra issued a statement on Twitter claiming that she had been detained in Hargaon for 28 hours without any order or FIR against her. Her alleged detention by the Sitapur Police came after she proceeded towards Lakhimpur to meet the families of the 4 farmers who lost their lives in the violence on Sunday, October 3.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that Priyanka's lack of fear, despite being in the UP Police custody was the mark of a true Congress worker. "The one who is kept in custody and is not afraid - is a true Congress worker, she will not give up! Satyagraha will not stop," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at UP Police

On Tuesday, Vadra lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for not arresting any person in connection with the death of the farmers. In a video shared by Congress before her detention, Vadra was heard telling the police officials, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this country".

Protesting against Vadra's detention, hundreds of leaders have gathered outside the PAC guest house. Apart from Vadra, leaders such as Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Shivpal Yadav, and a delegation of Punjab MLAs led by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were also detained on the way to Lakhimpur. The entry of political leaders has been barred owing to the imposition of Section 144 in the Lakhimpur-Kheri district.

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.