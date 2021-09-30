Rahul Gandhi Calls Urgent Meet On Punjab Congress Crisis; Discussion On G23 Stance Likely

As the political crisis in Punjab shows no sign of abating, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called a high-level meeting in the national capital. After visiting Kozhikode and Malappuram, he is set to return to Delhi on Thursday. As per sources, the focal point of discussion will be the situation in Punjab resulting from Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as the Punjab Congress president.

Sources had indicated that Congress is contemplating replacing Sidhu with Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljeet Singh Nagra and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu as he is unwilling to back down on his demands. G23 leader Kapil Sibal's vocal criticism of the chaos in Congress might also come up for discussion during the meeting. Sibal was one of the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, highlighting that the uncertainty over leadership has weakened the party.

Crisis in Punjab

Barely a week into his tenure as the CM of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi encountered dissent within Congress as Sidhu stepped down from his post. Observing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner", the former swashbuckling batsman affirmed that he will never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state. Sources revealed that Sidhu was unhappy not only for being ignored for the CM's post but also for the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and Advocate General respectively.

While refraining from explicitly commenting on the Punjab crisis, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday warned that Pakistan might seek to exploit the current situation. Addressing a press briefing, he said, "In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don't know. I believe that one of my senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress Interim president (Sonia Gandhi) to immediately convene a CWC so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state".

Later in the day, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh set the rumour mills abuzz by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. Having resigned owing to the humiliation meted by the Congress leadership, Singh has not ruled out joining BJP. Officially commenting on the meeting, the Congress leader mentioned, "Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification".