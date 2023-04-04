Rahul Gandhi Can Never Be Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis Takes On Congress Claim On Icon

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting Savarkar when he was asked to apologise for his remarks on the ‘Modi surname’ remark that led to his conviction in a criminal defamation case and subsequent disqualification from Lok Sabha. Hitting out at the Congress scion, Fadnavis said, “Rahul can neither be Savarkar, nor Gandhi.”

Addressing a Savarkar rally in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said, “Those who have a golden spoon with them are talking about Veer Savarkar. Your party leaders respect Veer Savarkar. Indira Gandhi, Yashwantrao Chavan – they respected Savarkar and you are questioning him. Who are you?”

#LIVE | 'Rahul can neither be Savarkar, nor Gandhi': Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis at Savarkar rally in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/cQFHD4Z7UV — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2023

Fadnavis' statement came days after Rahul Gandhi stoked a massive controversy with his remarks on VD Savarkar. Responding to the BJP's calls for apology after he was convicted in a defamation case by a court in Surat, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference, said, "My name is not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi. I won't apologise."

Fadnavis on Savarkar’s letter

Detailing the incident that Rahul Gandhi had pointed out, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi is spreading a lie by stating Savarkar apologised and wrote a letter to the British for his release. “Rahul’s statement is wrong. Savarkar wrote a letter because he knew that the British won't release him. So he wrote, don't release me (Savarkar) but release other prisoners who did nothing against you (the British),” he added.

Further elaborating the role of Mahatma Gandhi, Fadnavis said, “Savarkar instilled fear in Britishers. It was Mahatma Gandhi who wrote letters to Savarkar's relatives, who were also in jail with him (Savarkar) for many years and informed them that other prisoners were released. He then told Savarkar that he should also tell the British that you released them, release me (Savarkar) too.”

Fadnavis attacks Uddhav

Questioning former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his inaction on Rahul Gandhi’s derogatory statement on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, Fadnavis asserted that despite condemning the Congress leader’s remarks, the Thackeray faction has taken no action against him (Rahul Gandhi). He also accused Uddhav Thackeray of silently watching the grand old party insult Savarkar in its mouthpiece.

“When Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Congress in their mouthpiece called Veer Savarkar homosexual but at that time Uddhav Thackeray couldn't say anything against this because that time he loved the CM chair more than Savarkar. Now they say that they are against Rahul Gandhi's statement but what would you (Thackeray faction) do against Rahul Gandhi's statement?” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.