Rahul Gandhi Can Never Be Savarkar: Nishikant Dubey Leads BJP's Charge In Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey, who launched a scathing critique of the Congress leader while speaking in Lok Sabha when a no-trust vote was moved in Parliament. The Opposition has moved a no-confidence vote in Parliament on the crisis in Manipur, seeking the Prime Minister to speak on the violence engulfing the state. After Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the debate, it was BJP's Nishikant Dubey's turn to respond.

Nishikant Dubey's critique of Gandhi was based on Rahul Gandhi's statement made after he was disqualified from Parliament after a Gujarat court convicted him of criminal defamation and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. At the time, Gandhi had said: "My name is not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi. I will not apologise."

Dubey's speech in Parliament focussed on several things, including the Supreme Court's stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case. The member of Parliament from Godda said the Supreme Court has not not given a verdict but has only put a temporary halt on legal proceedings.

"Supreme Court has not announced a judgement. The court has just ordered a stay. They (Congress) are saying that PM Modi is not silent, he is not apologising. He (Rahul Gandhi) is still saying I won’t apologise. Why he would apologise? Modi is a low caste, an OBC. Why would you apologise to the OBCs as you are big people?" he asked taking a jibe at the Congress leader.

However, Dubey's critique did not stop there. He delved deeper into Rahul Gandhi's statement that had stirred controversy. Addressing Rahul directly, Dubey exclaimed, "The second thing is he says 'I am not Savarkar.' Aap Savarkar ho bhi nahi sakte! (You cannot become Savarkar)."

"That man spent 28 years in jail and you are comparing yourself with Savarkar? You can never be Savarkar," the BJP MP said.