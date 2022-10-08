Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Savarkar Got Stipend From British'; BJP Says He Doesn't Know History

Kicking off a fresh row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 8 claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to work for the British in the freedom struggle and used to get money for it. He also alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supported the British Raj.

Interacting with the masses as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mayasandra in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Gandhi said, "In my understanding, RSS was helping the British and Savarkar was getting a stipend from the British.

Stating that Congress and its leaders fought for the country's freedom, the Wayanad MP claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was nowhere to be found.

"BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle. BJP can't hide such facts. Congress and its leaders fought for freedom," Gandhi said.

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't know India's history,' says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks and accused Congress of insulting Savarkar. He stated that Savarkar has inspired many people and always thought of India's independence. He also questioned if Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has the guts to condemn Gandhi's statement.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't know India's history. This shows the mindset of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Will Uddhav Thackeray show guts to condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement?" Fadnavis asked.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that Gandhi's statement is a form of his frustration over failure in politics. He also urged the Congress leader to stop lying.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar and RSS is full of lies. It has become a fashion of Congress to level false allegations against RSS and Savarkar. Savarkar was a freedom fighter and the Britishers had put him under life imprisonment. Rahul Gandhi should stop lying," he said.

"Congress had divided the country. Nehru was the one who supported the British in the partition of India. They are actually the Nehru family, not the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi is known for speaking out of fact. This is a form of frustration of Rahul Gandhi's failure in politics," Kumar added.