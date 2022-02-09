Rahul Gandhi Claims Statue Of Equality Was Built In China; Takes Aatmanirbhar Dig At BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP-led Central government on Wednesday, claiming that the mega 'Statue Of Equality' located in Hyderabad, was actually built in China. The 216-feet tall statue of 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya was inaugurated on February 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of the saint.

Though the statue was conceptualized by spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of the Ramanujacharya Ashram, the contract for the project was reportedly secured by Chinese company Aerosun Corporation in 2015. Taking a dig at the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "New India is China-nirbhar?"

‘New India’ is China-nirbhar? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 9, 2022

‘Statue of Equality': All you need to know

The ‘Statue of Equality' is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad and is said to be made of ‘panchaloha’, which is a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc.

This statue is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting positions in the world. The statue has been mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The building has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research center, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery to explore the works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The inner sanctorum deity of Ramanujacharya is made of 120 kg of gold to commemorate the 120 years the saint walked this earth. As per reports, the Rs 1,000-crore project was funded by donations from devotees from all around the world.

President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the inner chamber of the statue of Ramanuja on February 13.

Who was Sri Ramanujacharya?

Ramanujacharya was the chief proponent of Vishishtadvaita (qualified non-dualism) and stood for the importance of bhakti (devotion) as a means to spiritual enlightenment. He worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste, or creed. The inauguration of the 'Statue of Equality,' which is a part of a 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samarohan, is the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya. One of his key contributions towards the country was reviving the Bhakti movement, with his preaching inspiring other Bhakti schools of thought. He also acted as the inspiration for many notable poets such as Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai.