Rahul Gandhi Comments Against Savarkar Obnoxious: Subramanian Swamy Lambasts Congress

Subramanian Swamy has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his derogatory comments against Veer Savarkar and said calling Savarkar a traitor is 'obnoxious'. "That man suffered in Andaman and to call it mercy is nonsense. Saying 'request you' is not mercy and he asked for a better place and proper treatment," the former Bharatiya Janata Party MP said. Swamy's response is to Rahul Gandhi's comment after he was disqualified as a member of Parliament following his conviction in criminal defamation case.

Gandhi, speaking for the first time after his disqualification from Lok Sabha, was asked if he was going to apologise for his comment that got him convicted said, "I am Gandhi, not Savarkar."

'Veer Savarkar recognised by the world'

Subramanian Swamy further said, "His (Veer Savarkar's) books are recognised by the world. Savarkar propagated the idea of Hindutva that including Muslims too. Even Indira Gandhi had issued a stamp in favour of Savarkar with the approval of the entire cabinet." Swamy went on to attack Rahul and Sonia Gandhi saying they have foreign connections and blood. "They are trying to belittle him. He is a great hero and they can't have such a treacherous attitude towards our freedom fighter."

Rahul Gandhi gets bail

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Surat Sessions Court Monday, April 3. He was convicted on March 23 by the Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case lodged by a BJP MLA. Rahul, while addressing a rally in Karnataka in 2019 had said "why all thieves have common surname of Modi", which led to a war of words between the BJP and Congress.

The next hearing of the case will be held on April 13.

After this, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha and was asked to vacate his official bungalow by April 22. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee issued notice to the Congress leader to vacate the government-allotted bungalow.

Protests by Opposition parties

The direction by the Parliament resulted in protests across the country, including in Delhi. The Congress and other political parties were seen wearing black attire both inside and outside the parliament.

On Monday too, Congress called a meeting of its Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at CPP Office Parliament and they were directed to wear black clothes.

Maharashtra CM begins Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde began the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra on April 2 in Thane, Mumbai. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance announced the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Maharashtra after the freedom fighter was insulted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to Republic, Shinde said, "The Swatantrya Savarkar Yatra has begun, it’s a retort to the people who repeatedly insult him. We condemn their statements. The objective of the yatra is to take the ideology of Savarkar to every home in the state.”