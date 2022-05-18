Rahul Gandhi Compares India To Sri Lanka; Quips 'distracting People Won't Change Facts'

Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attempted to fearmonger over the Sri Lanka crisis, claiming that India's situation was looking a lot like the Island nation. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared a comparison graphic between the two nations based on three parameters-- unemployment, petrol price and communal violence.

The Gandhi scion, based on the unverified statistics and lines in the graphics, claimed that India's statistics in the aforementioned parameters were similar to Sri Lanka's. "Distracting people won't change facts," he asserted. Rahul Gandhi is said to have sourced the information for his graphic from 'Armed Conflict Location & Event Date Project' (ACLED) along with Lok Sabha Unstarred Question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, CEYPETCO and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Distracting people won’t change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/q1dptUyZvM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2022

Opposition draws Sri Lanka parallel, BJP hits back

This is not the first time that the Opposition has attempted to fearmonger over the Sri Lanka crisis. Earlier, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had opined that the current crisis in Sri Lanka should serve as a 'wake-up call for India'. Taking to Twitter, she contended that "hyper-nationalism" and "religious majoritarianism" is on the rise in India just like the island nation and argued that the communal frenzy allegedly being propagated in the country is detrimental to social cohesion and economic security.

After Mufti, Akhilesh Yadav had drawn the comparison and had remarked, "If we take back ration, will our situation also not be similar to Sri Lanka's? It is possible India could also be Sri Lanka. Where has our rupee gone today? Look at unemployment."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's claim, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi told Republic TV, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi says is devoid of reality. He should put his facts straight. PM Modi is working towards strengthening the economy post COVID. If you go by the figures, fiscal deficit, and revenue deficit are under control, GST collections are at an all-time high. Rahul Gandhi should focus on his home. Already in Gujarat, Hardik Patel has moved out."

Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka is battling an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances, ill-timed tax cuts coupled with a foreign exchange deficit. The economic mismanagement has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages. Protests have reached the streets over the government's inability to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens.

With the ouster of the Rajapaksa clan, Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken the reigns of the country and has vowed to stir it out of its economic turmoil. The government has planned to present a new alternative budget to the development budget proposed for 2022 to alleviate the ongoing crisis. The country has received USD 160 million from the World Bank and a grant from the ADB (Asian Development Bank) is also expected soon.