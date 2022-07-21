Rahul Gandhi Complains About House Adjournments Even As Congress Disrupts Parliament

As Parliament's Monsoon Session faced several disruptions by the opposition yet again, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on July 21. However, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to blame the Centre for the adjournments, and alleged that the voice of the people is being suppressed.

The Gandhi scion tweeted, "Discuss GST - House adjourned, Discuss inflation - House adjourned, Discuss Agnipath - House adjourned, Discuss misuse of agencies - House adjourned. Today publicly, the voice of the people of the country is being suppressed. 'Truth' will prevail over this arrogance and dictatorship."

GST पर चर्चा करो - सदन स्थगित



महंगाई पर चर्चा करो - सदन स्थगित



अग्निपथ पर चर्चा करो - सदन स्थगित



एजेंसियों के दुरूपयोग पर चर्चा करो - सदन स्थगित



आज सरेआम, देश की जनता की आवाज़ दबाई जा रही है। इस अहंकार और तानाशाही पर 'सत्य' भारी पड़ेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

The first three days of the Monsoon Session of Parliament have been washed out amid opposition protests. July 21 appeared no different as the house faced many disruptions with the Opposition protesting against the questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress MPs rushed to AICC Headquarters in support of the party chief, while in Rajya Sabha, the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction Act was taken up for discussion. Lok Sabha was adjourned after the Question Hour.

Congress Holds Nationwide Protests

Meanwhile, the Congress staged multi-city protests against the Enforcement Directorate's summons to party interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several party leaders headed protests in different cities across the country against the Central agency and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Water cannons have also been used against the violent protesters of Delhi Congress who were seen attempting to break barricades while staging protests.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot who was protesing in Delhi said, "This is a blatant misuse of the agencies. They (BJP) use their power to suppress the voice of the opposition. Seven years later, they have opened the case to target and demoralise the leadership of the Congress party which is not going to happen. The country is watching how agencies are misused to target opposition leaders. When you support the government they give you a clean chit, but when you oppose the government, they will target you, harass you, and raid you. This is a blatant misuse of power and we are protesting against it."

Image: PTI