Rahul Gandhi Condoles Demise Of Oscar Fernandes, Terms It 'personal Loss'

Congress former President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences over the demise of former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes. Calling it a 'personal loss', Rahul Gandhi highlighted that Oscar Fernandes was a guide and mentor for many people in Congress. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP said that Oscar Fernandes will be remembered for his contributions.

My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji.

It is a personal loss for me. He was a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress Party.



He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions. pic.twitter.com/NZVD592GSJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2021

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday. He was 80 years old and is survived by his wife and two children. Leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief on the demise of the Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of the former Union Minister. Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to express PM Modi's sadness on the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2021

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said the nation has lost a great leader.

"We have lost today one of the prominent leaders of the Congress party who served the party continuously for over five decades. He was loyal to the party and totally devoted to it. He worked together in the party from the district, state and the national level with me," M Veerappa Moily, who worked closely with Fernandes in Karnataka, said in a statement.

"For any party crisis, we always depended upon him and he was a crisis manager also. I have lost a personal friend, the nation has lost a great leader and the party has lost a devoted leader. My condolences to his family," Moily said.

Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Oscar Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall at his house while doing his regular exercise. As he was found to have an internal injury, doctors carried out the surgery. A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Oscar Fernandes had always remained a disciplined party man throughout his political life.

In his five decades-long political career, Oscar Fernandes represented the Udupi constituency in the Lok Sabha five times and was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980, followed by wins from the same constituency in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996. He has been a Rajya Sabha member for four terms since 1998.

He had served as a Union Minister for Labour and Employment from 2006 to 2009 and had held different portfolios, including NRI Affairs, Statistics and Programme Implementation in the UPA-II government led by Manmohan Singh. He was president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the late eighties. He also served as Parliament Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)