Republic Confronts Rahul Gandhi On National Herald; Silent On Facts, Claims 'intimidation'

With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealing the office of Young Indian, Republic TV on Thursday confronted former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who labelled the central agency's probe into the case 'intimidation tactics'. Speaking to Republic TV, Rahul Gandhi refused to answer questions pertaining to the facts of the National Herald case, and vowed to remain undeterred in his fight to 'save the democracy and nation'.

"You are talking about National Herald... this is an intimidation attempt. They think they can put a little pressure on us and we will shut up. We will not stay quiet. What Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are doing against the country, we will stand against us no matter what.

"Who is talking about running? They are. We will not be intimidated, we are not scared of Narendra Modi, they can do whatever they want it does not matter. My work is to protect the nation, save the democracy, and maintain harmony, no matter what I will do. No one can stop me," he added, remaining mum on Republic TV's repeated questions on the ED's probe.

ED seals Young Indian office

The confrontation comes after ED sealed the Young Indian office in New Delhi instructing that the premises not be opened without permission from the agency. Sources revealed that the agency recovered 'incriminating documents' during its recent raids in connection with the National Herald case.

The 4th floor of the National Herald building, which is the office of Young Indian, has been sealed as per the order of the ED which reads, "premises not be opened without prior permission" from the agency. The step has been taken so that the proof recovered by the ED during the searches is not tampered with, sources of the agency told Republic.

The central agency carried out raids in the national capital at the Herald House, the head office of the National Herald newspaper, and 11 other locations as part of a money laundering investigation on Tuesday, August 2. It aimed to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds and they are against those entities who were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions. The statements of some National Herald employees were recorded. Moreover, digital devices were also seized.

Sonia & Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. While the Congress president was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to June 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. After being questioned for nearly 6 hours on July 26, she was asked to appear before the ED the next day as well. Rahul Gandhi too was quizzed for over 54 hours spread over 5 days.

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.