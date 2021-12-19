Rahul Gandhi Continues Hindutvadi Debate: 'Hindus Believe Every Indian's DNA Is Different'

Advancing the Hindu vs Hindutvavadi debate yet again, former Congres president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Hindus believe that every person's DNA is unique whereas a 'Hindutvavadi' believes that all Indians have the same DNA.

The Gandhi scion took to Twitter and stated, "Hindus believe that every person's DNA is different and unique. Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA."

हिंदू मानते हैं कि हर व्यक्ति का DNA अलग और अनन्य होता है।



हिंदुत्ववादी मानते हैं कि सब भारतीयों का DNA समान है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu vs Hindutvavadi' Saga

On Saturday, while holding a 'padyatra' in his bastion Amethi, Rahul along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had repeated his distinction of 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'.

"I repeat again. Hindu is one who does not fear from the truth, who faces his fears, who does not let hate takeover. Hindutvavadi is one who uses hatred to create fear. Hindus will never lose," Gandhi said.

Even last Sunday, while addressing the 'Mehangai Hatao rally' in Jaipur, the ex-Congress chief had declared, "I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi." He had claimed that when Hindu farmers stood up, "the Hindutvavadis had to apologise." Explaining the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi, he had slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to over 700 farmers who died in the year-long protest.

Rahul had stated, "There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi. Do not fear, we will never lose."

Sister Priyanka explains Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindutvavadi' Jibe

Clarifying Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu-Hindutvavadi' remark, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday that RSS and BJP leaders are doing politics in the name of religion while Rahul is just explaining the difference between terms 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP is not on the path of righteousness or honesty.

"Hinduism teaches honesty and love amongst all. RSS and BJP members do politics in the name of religion; they aren't on the path of righteousness or honesty. Rahul Ji is just trying to show the difference," said Priyanka, who was campaigning for her party in Raebareli.