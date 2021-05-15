Rahul Gandhi Continues To Criticise India's COVID Vaccine Strategy, Calls It 'disastrous'

Wayanad MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Centre's vaccination policy was 'disastrous' and claimed that it would result in a devastating third wave as India battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahul Gandhi, who has been a staunch critic of the Union Govt's vaccination policy, has frequently changed his stance on the procurement of COVID vaccines & how the country's inoculation drive should be conducted. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight that India needed a better vaccination strategy in place before being confronted with the third wave of COVID.

Rahul Gandhi calls Centre's vaccine strategy 'disastrous'

GOI’s disastrous vaccine strategy will ensure a devastating third wave.



It can’t be repeated enough- India needs a proper vaccine strategy! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2021

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi opined that the Union Govt should centralise the system of procuring vaccines - something completely contradicted by KPCC chief and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar in the most direct possible way almost simultaneously. Most non-BJP ruled states have sought the Centre's permission to procure vaccines directly from the makers owing to a gap between the demand and supply of vaccine doses. Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Centre's existing vaccine policy was only compounding the problem even as India battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering his suggestion to decentralise the distribution of vaccines, Rahul Gandhi said that India could not afford to continue as per the Union govt's current policy with regards to vaccination. Interestingly, it was actually states and even municipal corporations that had first demanded floating global tenders individually, but after not getting too warm a response and realising that their bargaining power was vastly reduced in this structure, appear to have made a u-turn and now want the Centre to procure.

GOI’s vaccine policy is compounding the problem.



Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.



India cannot afford this. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2021

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crores, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 according to the 8 pm provisional report. The ministry said 3,25,071 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

The total of 18,04,29,261 includes 96,27,199 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,63,754 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 81,48,757 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 42,55,362 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose. Besides, 5,67,99,389 and 87,50,224 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,43,15,317 and 1,75,47,584 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose. As on day-119 of the vaccination drive (May 14), total of 10,79,759 vaccine doses were given.

A total of 6,16,781 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,62,978 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.