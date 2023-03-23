Rahul Gandhi Convicted: Congress' Singhvi Claims Court's Decision Is 'full Of Errors'

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressed the media on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's conviction. The Congress leader said that the Court's decision of announcing a two years imprisonment is "wrong" and Congress believes that this "decision is full of errors and legally unsustainable conclusion."

Today, Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in a criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark in Karnataka's Kolar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The Gujarat Court sentenced the Congress leader to two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

While addressing a political rally in Karnataka's Kolar, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Why do all the thieves have ‘Modi’ in their names?" indicating Prime Minister, who also has Modi in his surname. Although Gandhi obtained bail in the case, the controversy around him has not yet settled as several BJP leaders, including advocates, have come forward to demand his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress' take on Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Singhvi while addressing the media went on to say that Rahul Gandhi's "Modi surname" remark was made in the context of price rise and unemployment. However, malice is an essential element of conviction, but the intent of the speech was not malicious, he added. "This was an event in course of a political speech in Kolar, Karnataka," he added. He further asserted that Kolar's speech has no connection with surat and point of 202 has been specifically taken.

Further slamming the Modi government, Singhvi said, "this government is clearly relying on one set of techniques to throttle voices and their strategy is to file false cases to throttle voices. It will be challenged." He further said, "I am not sure if the Modi government will act "non-biased, fair, transparent or balanced."

All about Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi surname' remark

The controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi gained momentum after BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi filed a complaint against Gandhi for allegedly saying in a political rally that "Why do all the thieves have ‘Modi’ in their names?" and fugitives like "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi," have this surname including our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has this surname.

Although Gandhi did not react to the court's order, he was quick to invoke Mahatma Gandhi. On Twitter, the Congress leader said, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my god, and non-violence is the means to get it."

Gujarat Police had FIR filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 dealing with defamation. Gandhi, however, has denied making any defamatory remarks.